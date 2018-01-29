Deceased person investigation closes 2500 blk of Louisiana Ave. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Deceased person investigation closes 2500 blk of Louisiana Ave. in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro police officers responded to an unresponsive male Monday morning in the 2500 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Officials say one male was found in a vehicle deceased with shooting-related injuries. They say one person of interest is in custody at this time.

SCMPD Violent Crimes and Forensics are currently on scene investigating. 

