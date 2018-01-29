Deceased person investigation closes 2500 blk of Louisiana Ave. in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro police officers responded to an unresponsive male Monday morning in the 2500 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Officials say one male was found in a vehicle deceased with shooting-related injuries. They say one person of interest is in custody at this time.

Metro police and forensics in the 2500 block of Louisiana Avenue. Police found man dead inside a car with gunshot wounds. 1 in custody. Police on scene say they’re working to notify family of victim now pic.twitter.com/A9lxWdaGzW — Amanda LaBrot (@AmandaLaBrot) January 29, 2018

SCMPD Violent Crimes and Forensics are currently on scene investigating.

