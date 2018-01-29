Man charged in fatal shooting on Louisiana Ave. in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning in the 2500 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Officials say at around 6:45 a.m., Metro officers responded to the scene in regards to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers found 61-year-old Tommy Allen deceased in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Officers quickly located a person of interest on scene and took him in for questioning.

The investigation determined the person of interest, identified as 56-year-old Gregory Hilton, to be responsible for the homicide. Hilton was arrested and charged with murder.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the SCMPD tip line by calling (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

