Consider This: Larry Nassar

Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a Port Wentworth Police cruiser.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning in the 2500 block of Louisiana Avenue.More >>
A barricaded person has been taken into custody in the 600 block of W. 35th Street between Burroughs and Florance streets in Savannah.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police are investigating a vehicle vs. bicycle crash that happened early Monday morning in the westbound lanes of W. Derenne Avenue at Bull Street.More >>
Highway 80 at Suncrest Boulevard is currently closed due to a vehicle vs. motor scooter crash.More >>
