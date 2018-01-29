Family of 2016 homicide victim pleads with public for answers

The family of a man who was fatally shot in 2016 and a Metro detective gathered Monday on the anniversary of his death to plea with the public to come forward with information.

Damon Card, 22, and another 22-year-old male were shot at a residence in the 100 block of Paradise Drive around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2016. Both were transported to Memorial where Card died as a result of his wounds. The other man's injuries were non-life threatening.

The investigation is still open and active. Detectives were searching for a white late-90s to early-2000s model sedan.

Card's family doesn't live in the area but traveled to Savannah on the anniversary of his death to honor his memory and to ask the public for information. The family says Card was a gifted musician and athlete who had just started a job in Savannah.

"He was all around a good guy. He was good in school, he was a good musician, good artist, and he was at the start of his life, and we just hope that somebody will come forward and give some information on the people who did this to him," said Buster Schwartzwalder, Card's grandfather.

Anyone with information should contact the SCMPD tip line by calling 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.