Family of 2016 homicide victim pleads with public for answers

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department assisted in the arrest of a man wanted in Florida for the theft of multiple firearms.More >>
The trial for those linked by police to the murders of James Pastures in 2015 and Rebecca Foley in 2013 can now move forward following a Georgia Supreme Court ruling posted Monday.More >>
The family of a man who was fatally shot in 2016 and a Metro detective gathered Monday on the anniversary of his death to plea with the public to come forward with information.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a Port Wentworth Police cruiser.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning in the 2500 block of Louisiana Avenue.More >>
