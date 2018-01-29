GA Supreme Court reverses Chatham County judge decision

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found on the side of Freedman Grove Road in Fleming, GA.More >>
A near-deadly attack in Wayne County turned into a standoff with deputies eventually arresting their suspect.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a Port Wentworth Police cruiser.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department assisted in the arrest of a man wanted in Florida for the theft of multiple firearms.More >>
The trial for those linked by police to the murders of James Pastures in 2015 and Rebecca Foley in 2013 can now move forward following a Georgia Supreme Court ruling posted Monday.More >>
