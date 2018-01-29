Dead body discovered on the side of Freedman Grove Rd. in Fleming

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found on the side of Freedman Grove Road in Fleming, GA.

According to Sheriff Steve Sikes, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday a motorist saw a man on the ground next to a truck on the roadside. The man was deceased and had a gunshot wound.

The GBI is on the scene.

