SCCPSS showcasing new mobile units

Savannah-Chatham Metro Public Schools are showcasing a new partnership with Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care that will bring mobile services directly to SCCPSS families.

These services include reduced absenteeism and medical services available directly and on site. That means less reason for students to miss school and more opportunity for parents and family to get services from a high-quality provider at a low cost or no cost at all, including prescriptions and dental and medical services. They've been working on this partnership for a long time now.

"People don't have to go to another location to get those services," said Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of Schools, Savannah-Chatham County. "They'll be able to have a fully comprehensive medical van coming to the door of the school. Kids come to school, parents bring them to school, so they'll be able to access those health services right on site.

The SCCPSS and Curtis V. Cooper partnership will showcase the new mobile units throughout the week.

