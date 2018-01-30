SEB introduces new head football coach

Barrett Davis is ready to get to work at Southeast Bulloch.

The new Yellow Jacket head football coach was introduced at the school Monday morning, ready to take over a program that has reached the state playoffs four of the last five seasons.

Davis comes to Brooklet from Lakeside High School where he was an assistant coach. He takes over for interim head coach Steve Pennington, who retired after one season.

Davis says the best part about his new position is it's not one where he must reinvent the wheel. He says it's all about building on the Yellow Jackets' recent success.

"I saw this as a very good opportunity to come in and take over a program that's got some great things already in place., and just be able to build upon those," Davis says. "We're going to get to work. We're going to have hard work in the weight room. The weight room is going to be the heart beat of what we do. Just teaching kids how to be in the right place on the field and off the field and doing great things in the classroom. We're going to stress all of that."

The Yellow Jackets went 6-5 in 2017 with a first round playoff loss to Pike County.