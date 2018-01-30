Fort Stewart soldiers prepare to deploy to Republic of Korea

A deployment ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Fort Stewart, as soldiers leaving on orders to the Republic of Korea get set to deploy.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division are deploying to the Republic of Korea as part of regularly scheduled rotational deployments supporting the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea.

Tuesday's Colors Casing Ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

