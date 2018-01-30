City of Savannah holding ceremonies for 2 new police precincts

Ahead of this week's official de-merger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the city of Savannah is hosting two ceremonies on Tuesday, Jan. 30, signaling the start of two new police precincts.

The first is a groundbreaking for a brand new Central Precinct off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 33rd and 34th streets. The second will be a ribbon cutting to officially open the new Eastside Precinct off Victory Drive.

A Northwest substation is going in near the airport on Armstead Avenue. The city is currently looking for a location on public property for a Southwest substation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.