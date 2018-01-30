City of Savannah holds groundbreaking, ribbon cutting for 2 new - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

City of Savannah holds groundbreaking, ribbon cutting for 2 new police precincts

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Ahead of this week's official de-merger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the city of Savannah hosted two ceremonies Tuesday morning, signaling the start of two new police precincts.

The first was a groundbreaking for a brand new Central Precinct off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 33rd and 34th streets. The second ceremony held was a ribbon cutting to officially open the new Eastside Precinct off Victory Drive.

A Northwest substation is going in near the airport on Armstead Avenue. The city is currently looking for a location on public property for a Southwest substation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly