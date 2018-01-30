City of Savannah holds groundbreaking, ribbon cutting for 2 new police precincts

Ahead of this week's official de-merger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the city of Savannah hosted two ceremonies Tuesday morning, signaling the start of two new police precincts.

The first was a groundbreaking for a brand new Central Precinct off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 33rd and 34th streets. The second ceremony held was a ribbon cutting to officially open the new Eastside Precinct off Victory Drive.

#HappeningNow: The ribbon has just been cut and the new SUV revealed at the new Eastside Precinct located at 2250 E. Victory Drive! This location is operational and ready to go! Stop by and say hello to our officers. ?? pic.twitter.com/mT379P3nGl — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 30, 2018

A Northwest substation is going in near the airport on Armstead Avenue. The city is currently looking for a location on public property for a Southwest substation.

