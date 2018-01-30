Kirkland elected new Claxton police chief - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Kirkland elected new Claxton police chief

The city of Claxton has a new police chief.

William Dale Kirkland was voted in Monday night by city council. He will be replacing Edward Oglesbee who retired in December after 40 years with the Claxton Police Department.

Kirkland is currently the Chief of Hagan. He was one of six finalists for the position.

