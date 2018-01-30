Portion of Victory Dr. to close Tuesday morning for tree removal

The city of Savannah will be taking down three live oak trees on East Victory Drive near Waters Avenue Tuesday morning.More >>
The city of Claxton has a new police chief. William Dale Kirkland was voted in Monday night by city council.More >>
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of Freedman Grove Road in Fleming, GA.More >>
Ahead of this week's official de-merger of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the city of Savannah is hosting two ceremonies on Tuesday, Jan. 30, signaling the start of two new police precincts.More >>
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division are deploying to the Republic of Korea.More >>
