Portion of Victory Dr. to close Tuesday morning for tree removal

The city of Savannah will be taking down three live oak trees on East Victory Drive near Waters Avenue Tuesday morning.

One eastbound lane of E. Victory Drive will be blocked off from Paulsen Street to Waters Avenue (by Daffin Park) for a few hours beginning at 9 a.m. due to the tree removals.

The decision to remove the trees was made after city arborists determined the trees pose a higher risk of danger to the public after a recent inspection.

