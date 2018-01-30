Sash presentation ceremony being held for HHI St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal

The Grand Marshal for the 35th annual Hilton Head Island Saint Patrick's Day Parade will receive his sash on Tuesday.

Doctor Emory Shaw Campbell is the leader of the Gullah Cultural Heritage, and is this year's Grand Marshal.

Doctor Campbell has been an advocate for the preservation of traditional Lowcountry communities and culture. He'll be presented with his sash during a ceremony Tuesday at Reilley's Grill & Bar beginning at 3 p.m.

Hilton Head Island's annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 11. For additional information, click here.

