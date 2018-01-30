Rep. Carter shares expectations for President Trump’s first State of the Union Address

Members of Congress are preparing to hear President Trump's first formal State of the Union Address.

Representative Buddy Carter said he is expecting to hear the president cover a number of topics including tax cuts, immigration, and national security.

It was just this week that President Trump said the U.S. will not engage in any future talks with the Taliban. This along with the on-going concern and threats from North Korea.

In fact, Fort Stewart held a deployment ceremony Tuesday for soldiers who are being deployed to South Korea.

We asked Rep. Carter if he thinks we are getting ready to be at war with North Korea.

"I certainly hope not and let’s face it - this guy is very unpredictable. We just don't know what's going to happen. I've been very pleased and proud of the president's response. He has made it clear that he's not going to put up with this and that North Korea is going to have to follow international law and I applaud the president for that. For making sure we take a strong stance and making sure North Korea understands that we are serious about this,” Rep. Carter said.

Sitting next to Rep. Carter during the Facetime interview is the guest he's bringing to the State of the Union. That's Winston Hencely, you may remember him. He's the soldier from Effingham County who was critically injured back in November of 2016 during a suicide bombing attack at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

“It's really an honor to be able to come up here and experience something like this that not many people do get to experience so it's a great feeling. It's really humbling,” Hencely said. "I’m just looking forward to seeing what the plans are for this next year. What's going to be happening, what to expect? There's going to be a lot going on tonight. I'll be taking it in the best I can. I don't really speak the language of politicians but I'll do what I can.”

He went on to say how humbled and honored he is to have this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Hencely was one of 16 people injured in that explosion on Nov. 12, 2016. Four American soldiers were killed in that attack

You can watch President Trump address the State of the Union Tuesday night on WTOC. The address will begin at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.