Multi-agency investigation into debit card fraud underway in Effingham County

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is conducting a multi-agency investigation into suspected debit card skimming.

Investigators say numerous people have reported suspicious bank account activity after obtaining gas with their debit card in Effingham County.

Officials are urging anyone who has used their debit card to get gas in Effingham County to check their accounts. Some of the suspicious activity includes U.S. Postal money orders and ATM withdrawals.

If you suspect your account has been compromised, time is of the essence. Contact your local law enforcement agency and report it.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.