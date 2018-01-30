Man accused of slitting woman's throat denied bond in Wayne County

Herbert DeLoach lives on Freedman Grove Road in Fleming, GA. It's just a few houses down from where 62-year-old James Caswell Jones was found shot Monday.More >>
Moving into new precincts and substations is all part of the Savannah Police Department's split from Chatham County.More >>
The Gray's Reef Film Festival is a week away, but a lot of school kids got a sneak peek on Tuesday.More >>
A man suspected of slitting a woman's throat this past weekend won't be leaving jail anytime soon after a first appearance hearing Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division are deploying to the Republic of Korea.More >>
