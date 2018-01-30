Man accused of slitting woman's throat denied bond in Wayne County

A man suspected of slitting a woman's throat this past weekend won't be leaving jail anytime soon after a first appearance hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Clayton Sweat appeared briefly before a magistrate judge and went right back to his cell with no bond granted. Sweat is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with an attack on a woman Sunday. Investigators say Sweat slit her throat and dumped her body into a log pile before taking off in her truck.

Deputies found Sweat Sunday night in an acquaintance's camper and eventually used tear gas to force him to surrender. Wayne County's sheriff says they continue to get more evidence in the case.

"We also dug up some information on an incident back in June that was reported to us by his wife at that time's father that supposedly happen in San Antonio, TX," said Sheriff John Carter.

Sheriff Carter says the charges against Sweat disqualified him from a magistrate bond, in addition to his status of being on probation already.

Sweat and his attorney must now request a bond hearing in Superior Court.

We'll let you know when that happens.

