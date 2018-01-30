Savannah officially opens new police precinct, breaks ground for another

Savannah city lawmakers and Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers broke ground on a soon-to-be built precinct and cut a ribbon on a new, completed one Tuesday ahead of Thursday's split with Chatham County.

The city officially opened the Savannah Police Department's Eastside Precinct on Victory Drive. It will house officers previously stationed at the Islands Precinct on Whitemarsh Island, and staff was moved ahead of Tuesday's ribbon cutting. Assistant Chief Kerry Thomas said it's a physical example of the department's preparedness for the de-merger.

"The transition team that we've had in place has done phenomenal job of handling the logistics of personnel, handling the operations, handling the facilities," Thomas said. "The transition has been very smooth. Of course, some rocky roads along the way, but more and more it's been smooth. Most importantly, it allows us the ability to seamlessly transition without [any] cut in services, no service level reduced, so we are excited about that."

Thomas and Assistant Chief Robert Gavin gave tours to city and neighborhood association leaders to explain how each room will be used. The Eastside Precinct, which sits in Savannah's District 3, will also house the city code enforcement in addition to the police force.

Thomas and District 3 Alderman John Hall said the precinct's strategic location on Victory Drive should provide better police service for residents.

"I think the precinct being here and being visible in the community allows for that community oriented policing," Thomas said. "I think it's going to be an enhancement to the community as well."

Hall said, "Together, we're gonna fight crime. We're going to eliminate it as much as we can."

Aldermen and neighborhood association presidents shared the same sentiments at a groundbreaking for the city's new Central Precinct on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

"The central precinct is in the most densely populated area in our entire city," said District 1 Alderman Van Johnson. "More people will be touched by this precinct than anywhere else in our community."

The precinct now sits in District 2, but when plans for the project started, it was in Johnson's district. Johnson said Tuesday it was about time shovels were finally in the ground, and area residents say they've waited for a concrete police presence for years.

"Years," said Gianna Nelson, president of the Baldwin Park Neighborhood Association. "At least 5 years. Too many. I mean, they've been talking and talking, [saying] it's going to happen, it's going to happen. It's finally happened."

Sharon Stewart, president of the Feiler Terrace Neighborhood Association, said she's waited "too many [years] to number."

"Good things come to those who wait," she said.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Mark Revenew said a new building shows the city's dedication to its police force and its citizens.

"Not only does this represent a 21st century police facility, but it represents a serious commitment from our elected officials - our aldermen, mayor and city manager - to commit to this area," Revenew said. "That just shows you their dedication to us in fighting crime, but also being present in this community. And we look forward to working with the community members, community leaders to make Savannah a brighter, safer place."

District 2 Alderman Bill Durrence said this is the first building the city has ever built to house police. The city's always moved officers into repurposed buildings previously. One feature he and Nelson particularly like is a community room where neighborhood associations can meet with officers or hold meetings.

"It means a lot to be able to get in there and talk with everybody, and also to have a location where the neighbors could come in," Nelson said.

Durrence said, "This is terrific. This is a real move forward in a week of a lot of new things happening with the Savannah Police Department, and it's going to be really terrific."

Moving into new precincts and substations is all part of the Savannah Police Department's split from Chatham County.

For the first time, the department explained what precinct patrol territory looks like, and the beats for each neighborhood.

To maintain a seven minute or less response time throughout the pared-down jurisdictional boundaries, Savannah Police will have at least one substation location and another location for officers to use while on patrol from one end of the city limits to the other.

As a resource for officers in the southwest corner of Savannah, the city is looking to use some space inside the Bradley Pointe firehouse to serve as a substation.

"Of course, our officers patrol the streets, and so they spend their time out on the road," Gavin said. "So most of their time is spent in their vehicles."

A northwest substation near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport is already locked in for the new department.

Substations cut down on wasted driving time for officers. For example, when officers are due for a break or need to print out reports, they don't have to drive from their beats in the far corners of the jurisdiction all the way back to the downtown precinct on East Lathrop.

"Their four precinct models, they're downtown," Gavin said. "That travel time can be about 25 minutes, so to keep them out in those areas, that's what the substation does for them."

See how beats break down for each of the four precincts below:

