UGA raising football ticket prices in 2018

After a season that included an SEC Title, a Rose Bowl victory, and an appearance in the national championship, Georgia Bulldog fans can't wait for fall Saturdays to return.

But if they plan to catch a game at Sanford Stadium in 2018, they'll have to pony up a little more dough.

On Tuesday, the UGA Athletic Association unanimously approved a raise in ticket prices beginning in the 2018 season.

Season tickets will now be divided into two tiers: Power 5 opponents and non-Power 5 opponents. Tickets for games against Power 5 opponents (SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and Notre Dame) will cost $75 per game, while tickets to non-Power 5 games will cost $55 each.

"With the success we have experienced, we will incur increases in compensation to maintain that level of success," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement. "We plan to make substantial adjustments to the compensation of our coaching staff, which will necessitate these ticket increases."

Georgia fans seem to be understanding of the price hike.

"With success comes a higher price tag for fans and alumni like myself. But that's to be expected," says longtime Georgia season ticket holder Mike Conner. "I'm certainly willing to pay the price given the success we've had."

Georgia's 2018 home schedule includes games against rivals Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech. In 2019, Notre Dame makes their first ever trip to Athens.