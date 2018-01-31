Wayne Co. swim team overcoming lack of facility

For the Wayne County swim team, a normal day at practice is anything but ordinary.

"We don't even have a pool in Wayne County," says head coach Franklin Guill.

You can see how that could be a problem for a swim team. Yet the Yellow Jackets are headed to Atlanta this week for the GHSA State Swimming & Diving Championships.

In order to hit the pool, the Yellow Jackets have to bus 45 minutes away to the Liberty County YMCA in Hinesville.

"I'm always making sure my laptop's charged so I can do homework on the way there," laughs senior swimmer Christina Thomas.

The team makes the Hinesville trip twice a week. While there, they practice for an hour and half. The three hours of pool time a week is barely enough time to make a splash, and considerably less than the top teams in the GHSA.

But instead of focusing on what they don't have, the team has made the most of what they do have: talented swimmers with a dedication to the sport.

"You don't need to grow up learning how to swim in a pool. I mean, half of us grew up swimming in the river," says senior swimmer Andrew Headley.

"It makes us take advantage of the time that we have, because we can't just go to the pool and get in anytime we want to," Thomas says. "So when we're here, we have to put the work in."

In all, eleven Yellow Jackets will compete at the state meet. The team won't be favorites by any stretch of the imagination.

But they know they have a chance to make a statement.

"We definitely want to prove that you can be successful, no matter what situation you come from," Thomas says.

"I think we're going to show some of these Atlanta schools what we can do," says Headley.

The GHSA State Championships begin Thursday at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center. The Class AAAAAA finals begin Saturday morning.