Grease fire damages home on Young Ave. in Thunderbolt

Two Thunderbolt residents are temporarily without a home after a fire Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, no one was injured and the two affected residents should be able to move back into their home once some repairs are made.

Thunderbolt Fire says a grease fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a home on Young Avenue. It started in the kitchen and quickly spread into the crawl space of the attic. A woman who was home at the time immediately called 911.

Emergency crews arrived and had the fire put out within minutes. The home mainly suffered water and smoke damage, which was said to be minimal.

