Authorities continue search for St. Helena Island man, missing since Nov. 26

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 67-year-old Michael Hatfield.

Officials say Hatfield was last seen at his Creek House Lane residence on St. Helena Island on Nov. 26, 2017, and remains missing and endangered. He is reported to have medical conditions that require treatment and his family and friends are very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Hatfield's whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance is urged to contact Master Sergeant George Moreno at 843-255-3505 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

