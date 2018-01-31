1 taken to hospital after SUV slams into fitness center in Bluffton

One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed through the Avalon Shores Fitness Center in Bluffton.

It happened shortly before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police tell us the driver of the SUV accidentally stepped on the gas and then plowed through a yard before crashing into the gym.

One person inside the gym was hit and transported to a nearby hospital. There is no word on the condition of the driver or the person injured inside the gym.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

