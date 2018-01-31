Community meeting being held Wednesday for District 8

Chatham County District 8 Commissioner Chester Ellis will hold a community meeting on Wednesday.

Commissioner Ellis, along with county staff, will be there to answer questions regarding the Benton Boulevard Extension Project and the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Project.

Staff from the new Chatham County Police Department will also be there to answer questions about the police demerger.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Godley Station School.

