Effingham County releases schedule of coal ash road repairs

Effingham County is moving forward to fix and test nearly 50 miles of ash road damaged by January's snow and ice.

County Administrator Steve Davis said last week all of the equipment and material needed to replace the chip and seal surface on the roads is ordered and on the way.

Commissioners voted three weeks ago to spend about $1.5 million to buy the equipment and hire a crew to do repairs in-house.

Davis said the county's public works department has completed interviews and should hire those workers soon. Once all of the equipment arrives, he said crews will train on small roads before starting repairs on the priority list.

Effingham County released a monthly list of roads to be repaved on Tuesday. Some repairs will require road closures.

Here's the paving schedule:

Feb. 19 Webb Road

Feb. 21 Berry Rahn Road

Feb. 23 Laurel Tree Road

Feb. 26 Waldhour Road

March 1 Courthouse Road

March 5 Courthouse Road

March 12 Mill Pond Road

March 19 Whitaker Road

April 2 S. Laurel Circle

A test conducted by Whitaker Labs for the county showed that there was nothing toxic released from the coal ash. However, the Savannah Riverkeeper said it is having a separate study done -- also by Whitaker Labs -- and the results have not yet been released. The organization also wants a groundwater test conducted.

