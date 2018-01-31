Most Wanted: 1/31/18

WTOC is teaming with local law enforcement and CrimeStoppers to help find wanted fugitives. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

Timothy Mosley is wanted by Garden City Police for felony theft by deception. Mosley is 37-years-old, 6’1,' and 185 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He is known to frequent the Gateway Savannah area hotels.

SCMPD is looking for Stephanie Snyder and Brentley Knight, who may be traveling together. Snyder is wanted for Identity fraud and theft by conversion. She is 27-years-old, 5’6,' and 115 pounds. She has green eyes. Brentley Knight is wanted as a party to crime and may be with Stephanie Snyder. He is 26-years-old, 6’3,' and 180 pounds. The two may frequent hotels along 204.

SCMPD Special Victim’s Unit needs help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a sexual assault that happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday near a bus stop at Oglethorpe Mall. The victim described a black male that may have knowledge of or be involved with the assault. The man was in his mid-30s with a short haircut and clean-shaven face. He was driving a gray four-door sedan with black handles. Anyone with information on this case or the identity of this subject is asked to contact police.

A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at 912.525.3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously about any of these cases can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

