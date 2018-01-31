Chatham County Police Department hits the streets

Chatham County Police began their first official business as a new department Wednesday night.

Their first roll call was held at 6 p.m. at the Whitefield Precinct.

Even with the launch of the police department, they still need some help. Deputies with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will cover unincorporated areas of the county to help the department.

During the roll call, everyone said they were ready to go.

“You just have to always be ready for anything. Even on your first day. You never know what’s coming,” said Tiffany Charles, Chatham County Police Department.

Sixteen officers with the CCPD started their shifts for the first time Wednesday night. Chief Jeff Hadley is excited about this next venture for the county.

“In terms of having any lack of confidence in them showing up on a scene and being able to handle whatever they confront, I don’t have any reservations,” said Chief Jeff Hadley, Chatham County Police Department.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has stepped in to help out as CCPD adds more manpower, especially on the west side of the county.

“I’ve been there 43 years. It’s a team effort now. It’s not ‘my territory, your territory,’ or ‘I don’t want your help or you don’t want my help.’ We are here to help each other and that’s what I intend to do,” said Sheriff John Wilcher.

There are some things the sheriff’s office can’t help out with, including investigations. Even not at full staff, the chief says he’s confident they can handle it.

“A lot of our incumbent staff has significant investigative experience with major crimes, property crimes, and special victims crimes,” Chief Hadley said.

These CCPD officers aren’t new to hitting the streets. All are trained officers from other agencies, but they are going to be focusing on a different area.

“It’s new for me. I was working with the city prior, so I’m used to working in that area, so getting out here in the county is going to be a first for me,” said Mitchell Adderton, Chatham County Police Department.

“I don’t think the geography is going to be a hurdle for them or anything like that. These folks are experienced. They can hit the streets. We would not put anyone out there that we didn’t think could handle calls to service,” Chief Hadley said.

Our coverage will continue Thursday as WTOC rides along with deputies as they pitch in to cover unincorporated areas with CCPD.

