Jimmy Burnsed retires after 60 years of banking

Friends and colleagues gathered at South State Bank in Richmond Hill Tuesday night to celebrate Jimmy Burnsed's retirement.

Burnsed is retiring after 60 years. In addition to building the South State Bank, he was also a key figure in the development of Bryan County as the chairman of the Board of Commissioners for 12 years. Prior to that, he served on council in Garden City.

Burnsed says he and his bride are happy with the choices they made.

"It's been a great ride in Richmond Hill to see the development of this community and to be a part of starting a bank from scratch," Burnsed said. "Who gets to do that? It's just been a wonderful, wonderful time."

Burnsed graduated from Savannah High in 1957 and went to work at Savannah Bank and Trust in January of 1958 - 60 years ago.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.