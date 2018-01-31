Good News: Whale Branch groundbreaking

School officials, students, and members of the community celebrated the groundbreaking and beginning of construction on Whale Branch Early College High School's new performing arts center and gymnasium on Wednesday.

Whale Branch is the only district high school that does not have a performing arts auditorium, and its sports teams have been sharing one small gym that cannot hold competitions. The hope is that the work that began Wednesday will lead to a new facility for extracurricular events that will be open by November.

"This is a great day for the community, from Pre-K through high school. Instead of having events in their gymnasium, which is not the place where you want to have events, or in the cafeteria, you'll now have a performing arts center where you can really do a drama production," said Mona Lise Dickson, Principal, Whale Branch Early College High School.

With the school's four basketball teams sharing one small practice court, practice schedules have typically lasted well into the night.

