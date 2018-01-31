Georgia lawmakers introduce two new proposals to legalize marijuana

Bull Street in front of City Hall is back open after the all clear was giving following a suspicious package incident.More >>
Bull Street in front of City Hall is back open after the all clear was giving following a suspicious package incident.More >>
Those participating in this year's Critz Tybee Run Fest will need to pick up their packets Thursday at Critz BMW on Abercorn Street.More >>
Those participating in this year's Critz Tybee Run Fest will need to pick up their packets Thursday at Critz BMW on Abercorn Street.More >>
A Georgia legislator is pushing back against the National Football League, calling its rejection of a Super Bowl ad from a veterans group "hypocritical."More >>
A Georgia legislator is pushing back against the National Football League, calling its rejection of a Super Bowl ad from a veterans group "hypocritical."More >>
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >>
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >>
A Georgia county coroner says a 15-year-old girl is the state's first flu-related child death this season.More >>
A Georgia county coroner says a 15-year-old girl is the state's first flu-related child death this season.More >>