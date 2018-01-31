Georgia lawmakers introduce two new proposals to legalize marijuana

Two renewed and very controversial efforts to fund education in the state of Georgia are back on the table.



After multiple failed attempts over the last couple of years to pass the casino gambling bill, Georgia lawmakers are now proposing legalized marijuana.



The irony is that the gambling bill failed because there were concerns it would promote dangerous behavior. Now, lawmakers are taking a different approach to fund education, which some may also argue is dangerous.

This same resolution was actually introduced during the 2017 Legislative Session but it died before ever going to a vote.

It only had the support of one state senator, but this time six Democratic state senators are all sponsoring Senate Resolution 614. None of those senators are from the Coastal Empire.

Resolution 614 seeks to legalize and regulate marijuana. There is also another bill that's been introduced proposing to legalize the sale of marijuana.



Senate Bill 344 is titled "Georgia Retail Marijuana Code." Most of the same Democratic senators are sponsoring that bill as well.

The resolution and bill are contingent on two votes. The General Assembly must vote on them first. If they pass, then it would go on the 2018 November ballot for Georgia voters to decide.

The ballot would read in part,

"Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to provide by general law for the legalization and regulation of the production and sale of marijuana for personal use by individuals 21 years of age or older and further provide that the taxes from such production and sale shall be appropriated equally between educational programs and purposes and capital outlay projects for transportation infrastructure purposes within this state and exempt from taxation marijuana used for medical purposes?"

If the resolution and bill don't make over to the House before Crossover Day then they will die.

Right now, the resolution and bill are sitting in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

For more information on SR 614 go here.

For more information on SB 344 go here.

Copyright WTOC 2018. All rights reserved.