Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a wreck that took place at the foot of the Talmadge Bridge, Wednesday night.

Traffic heading into South Carolina is unaffected, but traffic going into Georgia is detouring around the wreck by taking the exit for the Savannah Harbor Convention Center, then reentering traffic.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the wreck. No serious injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.