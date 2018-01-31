Seth Shuman Named to All-Sun Belt Baseball Preseason Team

The 2018 campaign begins on February 16 at Georgia



NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt's baseball coaches have selected Seth Shuman to the 2018 All-Sun Belt Preseason Team. The native of Valdosta is the only sophomore on the 2018 team after going 8-0 in his debut campaign in 2017.



Shuman was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper following the 2017 season in which he went 8-0 in nine starts. He posted a 3.34 ERA along with 49 strikeouts. He held opponents to a .251 average despite splitting his time between Eagle Football and Baseball. Shuman left the Eagle Football program in the fall of 2017 to focus on baseball.



2018 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Baseball Team

Andrew Crane (Troy, Senior, Starting Pitcher)

Trae Patterson (UTA, Senior, Starting Pitcher)

Seth Shuman (Georgia Southern, Sophomore, Starting Pitcher)

Dylan Moore (Louisiana, Senior, Relief Pitcher)

Will Olson (UTA, Junior, Catcher)

Wells Davis (South Alabama, Junior, First Base)

Jonathan Ortega (Texas State, Junior, Second Base)

Drew LaBounty (South Alabama, Senior, Shortstop)

Jaylen Hubbard (Texas State, Junior, Third Base)

Brendan Donovan (South Alabama, Junior, Outfielder)

Brandon Lockridge (Troy, Junior, Outfielder)

Travis Swaggerty (South Alabama, Junior, Outfielder)

Omar Salinas (UTA, Senior, Designated Hitter)

Dylan Paul (Texas State, Senior, Utility Player)



2018 Preseason Player of the Year

Travis Swaggerty (South Alabama, Junior, Outfielder)



2018 Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Andrew Crane (Troy, Senior, Starting Pitcher)



Georgia Southern will open the 2018 season on the road with a trip to Foley Field to face the Georgia Bulldogs. First pitch on Friday, February 16th, is set for 5 p.m. in Athens.



