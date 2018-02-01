Police demerger day officially arrives

Chatham County Police began their first official business as a new department Wednesday night.

After months of talking about the police demerger, the day has officially arrived.

As of Thursday, Feb. 1, Savannah and Chatham County will have their own police departments. At midnight, 16 officers with the Chatham County Police Department started their shifts for the first time. They hit the streets after their first roll call meeting covering unincorporated areas of Chatham County.

The police demerger process started out like a messy divorce, and now the time has come for both agencies to go there separate ways. For the Chatham County Police Department, it's still in the process of building up the force.

Several Chatham County Sheriff's Office deputies also hit the streets along with new CCPD officers to help out the department.

Chief Jeff Hadley has expressed his appreciation to the sheriff's office for helping them out with staffing. He says the extra help gives them more manpower on the west side of the county.

"We'll grow those numbers obviously as our staffing ramps up. But we believe it will adequately provide the services necessary tonight," said Chief Hadley, Chatham County Police Department.

Chief Hadley will give an update about their first day of patrolling at a 12:30 p.m. news conference Thursday at the Whitefield Avenue precinct.

