Black History Month, Savannah Black Heritage Festival kick off Feb. 1

Thursday, Feb. 1 is the first day of Black History Month, and also the beginning of the 29th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival in Savannah.

Each year, the festival presents activities for every age and interest, cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts. There's also ethnic cuisine, crafts, music, dance and plenty of family fun.

The activities kick off with the 17th annual New Beginning Art Exhibit Opening and Reception.

The 2018 Savannah Black Heritage Festival runs Feb. 1 - 18. For full festival details, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.