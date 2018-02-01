Deal reached for sale of Memorial Health to Hospital Corporation - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Deal reached for sale of Memorial Health to Hospital Corporation of America

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The sale of Memorial Health to Hospital Corporation of America is now a done deal.

Memorial Health sent out a news release Thursday morning announcing the deal with the latest details. The chairman of the Chatham County Hospital Authority says HCA Healthcare is the partner they were seeking. HCA is a healthcare leader that understands and is committed to high-quality, community-based hospitals.

Going forward, the health system will continue to operate under the name Memorial Health. However, all will take on a new icon - the Caring Star - which represents the critical link between team members, physicians, patients and community.

The following is the full statement released on Feb. 1 by Memorial Health:

