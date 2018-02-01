Deal reached for sale of Memorial Health to Hospital Corporation of America

Hospital Authority, Memorial board members approve sale to HCA WTOC Investigates: How much money does Chatham County contribute to... Board of Directors names interim CEO of Memorial Health WTOC sits down for one-on-one with Memorial Health Interim CEO WTOC Investigates: How much money does Chatham County contribute to... GA Attorney General’s Office accepts filing for sale of Memorial... New CEO, board members na...

The sale of Memorial Health to Hospital Corporation of America is now a done deal.

Memorial Health sent out a news release Thursday morning announcing the deal with the latest details. The chairman of the Chatham County Hospital Authority says HCA Healthcare is the partner they were seeking. HCA is a healthcare leader that understands and is committed to high-quality, community-based hospitals.

Going forward, the health system will continue to operate under the name Memorial Health. However, all will take on a new icon - the Caring Star - which represents the critical link between team members, physicians, patients and community.

The following is the full statement released on Feb. 1 by Memorial Health:

