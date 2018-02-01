All clear given after suspicious package found on vehicle in front of city hall

A suspicious package was found on a vehicle in front of Savannah City Hall. (Source: WTOC)

Police responded to a suspicious envelope found on a Department of Homeland Security SUV in front of the Savannah City Hall Thursday morning.

The envelope was placed on the windshield of the vehicle, which was parked next to customs.

Bull Street was closed while law enforcement identified the contents. Savannah Police have since given the all clear, and say the package was removed.

#SPDUpdate: The scene has been given the all clear, and the package has been removed. https://t.co/CdyZQyOxuy — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 1, 2018

Bull Street is back open to traffic. No buildings had to be evacuated.

Copyright 20187 WTOC. All rights reserved.