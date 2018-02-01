Georgia lawmaker blasts NFL's rejection of 'Please Stand' ad

A Georgia legislator is pushing back against the NFL. (Source: Raycom Media)

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia legislator is pushing back against the National Football League, calling its rejection of a Super Bowl ad from a veterans group "hypocritical."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Republican Sen. David Shafer, who is running for lieutenant governor, introduced a resolution Thursday that denounces the league and urges Americans to stand for the national anthem.

The largely symbolic proposal comes after the league said it denied advertising space to American Veterans, an advocacy group that works on behalf of U.S. military veterans.

The rejected ad includes the words "Please Stand" prominently, a reference to the debate that has roiled the NFL over players kneeling for the national anthem to highlight social justice issues.

