Critz Tybee Run Fest Packet Pick-up, Expo underway

Those participating in this year's Critz Tybee Run Fest will need to pick up their packets Thursday.

Runners can pick up their packets from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Critz BMW (7009 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406). Out of town runners can pick up their packets on Friday, Feb. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Beach site near Tybee Lighthouse (33 Meddin Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328). Please have your registration confirmation to present at packet pick-up.

There is still time to register for the Critz Tybee Run Fest, which is this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3. For additional information or to register online, click here.

