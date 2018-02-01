Critz Tybee Run Fest weekend kicks off

Those participating in this year's Critz Tybee Run Fest picked up their packets on Thursday.

Runners can still pick up their packets on Friday, Feb. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Beach site near Tybee Lighthouse (33 Meddin Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328). Please have your registration confirmation to present at packet pick-up.

If you just decided you'd like to run, you still have time to register for the Critz Tybee Run Fest, which events run both Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3.

Registration is available as follows:

Feb. 1 at Critz BMW from 12-6pm

Feb. 2 at the 5K North Beach race site from 12-6pm.

Feb. 3 near the finish line at 16th Street – one block from the start line.

For additional Run Fest information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.