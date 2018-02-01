Effingham Co. Schools tests new monitoring software, flags suicide searches

Chief Doug Meyer tendered his resignation and declared his intention to retire on Thursday afternoon. The resignation will be effective next Friday.More >>
We know now who owned the burned car found Thursday afternoon in Effingham County.
To increase access to fair housing for all, including those with criminal backgrounds, Savannah is putting the Crime Free Housing Program on hold. The City has been a part of the international, voluntary program for nearly two decades.
The city has been a part of the international, voluntary program for nearly two decades, but now Savannah is putting the Crime Free Housing Program on hold as they seek to increase access to fair housing for all, including those with criminal backgrounds.
As technology continues to become prevalent in the classrooms, the Effingham County School District says it wants to keep a close eye on students' online activity.
The Beaufort County School Board is meeting for their quarterly work session Friday and Saturday. While these retreats are common, it's been out of the ordinary for the school district to be responding to several incidents in the past three months. Co-founder of Citizens Advocating Responsible Education, Richard Bisi, said "It is high drama. It is very much like a soap opera, unfortunately." Recently, school district officials responded to a picture of...
