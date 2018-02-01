Google Doodle celebrates 'father of black history'

The Google Doodle may be the most visible image on the internet. Feb. 1's rendition celebrates Black History Month. (Source: Google)

The Google Doodle may be one of the most visible images on the internet. After all, how many of us visit Google on a daily basis?

For the first day of Black History Month, the doodle is adorned with a drawing of Carter G. Woodson.

Woodson is known as the "Father of Black History" for his pioneering work in African American studies and history. He was the first African American to graduate from Harvard with a doctorate.

Woodson wrote more than a dozen books of African American history.

