Treylor Park's poke nachos make a cool Super Bowl snack

Looking for a cool Super Bowl snack?

Treylor Park's ahi tuna, poke nachos are literally cold!

Watch the video to make them yourself, and here are the ingredients for a few of the more complicated steps:

Pineapple Mango Salso

To make the pineapple mango salsa, mix together pineapples, mango, red onion, red bell pepper, jalapenos, cilantro and lime juce.

Wasabi creme

To make the wasabi creme, mix together sour cream, wasabi powder and lemon juice.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.