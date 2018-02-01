Brooklet police chief steps down after heated video goes viral

Brooklet's police chief stepped down Thursday after a phone video captured two heated exchange between police officers and a driver.

Chief Doug Meyer tendered his resignation and declared his intention to retire on Thursday afternoon. The resignation will be effective next Friday.

Meyer made this decision after a woman recorded a video of an incident where an off-duty officer confronted her after she was driving with children not in a car seat. She also recorded a second video when she went to city hall to complain about the confrontation.

The woman, Cindy Lee, said the officer stopped her because she was in an argument with the off-duty officer earlier who came to the roadside stop as well. She said they confronted her about car seat violations, as well as her attitude. Lee was carrying a friend's children, not her own.

When she stops at city hall, Meyers insisted they talk where lobby cameras could record the conversation, but then ordered her to leave the building. All the while, Lee was asking for the contact information of city officials.

Her two videos, which were posted to Facebook, have been viewed approximately 100,000 times since Tuesday.

The videos have triggered immense feedback. Many people have replied to them saying the officers overstepped their authority.

Others said the driver should have been more cooperative.

Mayor William Hendrix said the chief has done a good job since he arrived three years ago, and this was an isolated incident. He did, however, acknowledge that the chief acted "a little aggressive" in the exchange. He classified the chief's leaving as a retirement.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.