To avoid new fee, some Savannah residents consider county fire services

The annual Give Kids a Smile, a free dental care for children event, will be held Friday, Feb. 2 at Savannah Technical College.More >>
County residents do have to pay an annual fee based on the value of their home, ranging from $75 to $573. The difference between the city and county fees, however, is county residents don't pay it if they cannot afford it.More >>
Chief Doug Meyer tendered his resignation and declared his intention to retire on Thursday afternoon. The resignation will be effective next Friday.More >>
Residents living on Oatland, Whitemarsh, Talahi and Wilmington islands say they are excited about the demerger, and they already see a positive outcome with this transition. They say they don't have too many concerns.More >>
Watch the video to make them yourself, and open the story to see a breakdown of the more complicated ingredients.More >>
