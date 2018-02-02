'Give Kids a Smile' free dental event set for Friday at Savannah Tech

The annual Give Kids a Smile, a free dental care for children event, will be held Friday, Feb. 2 at Savannah Technical College.

This event is all about children, giving them the opportunity to live a healthier, more confident life. This is the ninth year the Give Kids a Smile event has been held, taking aim at raising awareness of untreated dental disease and creating partnerships to increase access to oral health care.

Nationally, more than 300,000 children benefit from this event every year, and 40,000 volunteers help-out.

In Savannah, several area dentists are suiting up to serve the community at Friday’s event, which begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at the Savannah Tech Eckburg Auditorium (5717 White Bluff Rd.). Kids ages 3-18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Treatment will be provided free of charge on a first come, first serve basis.

Give Kids a Smile is hosted by the Georgia Dental Association and Savannah Technical College.

