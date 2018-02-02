First Alert Forecast: Greater rain chance arrives Super Bowl Sunday

Increasing moisture and an approaching storm system will produce rain across the southeastern United States on Super Bowl Sunday.

The weekend begins mostly sunny and cold Saturday morning before clouds increase Saturday afternoon and evening. Though, the first alert forecast remains dry through early Sunday morning.

As an area of low pressure passes to our north, and a cold front approaches, the chance of rain will increase from west to east midday Sunday. At least scattered showers are possible through Sunday evening.

Forecast model data has trended a bit drier over the past 24 hours, keeping the heaviest rain away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. However, there continues to be some uncertainty in the Sunday forecast.

We know there will be rain in our area by Sunday afternoon, but exact rainfall coverage and duration remain in question. The chance of rain peaks between 3 p.m. Sunday and 12 a.m. Monday.

Rainfall accumulations are forecast to average between .50” and 0.75” with isolated areas possible recording more than an inch of rain by the time all is said and done early Monday morning.

If you have Super Bowl Sunday plans, keep them. But, remain aware that rain may bring your "back patio" festivities indoors.

You can track any alterations to the forecast and game-day showers in the WTOC Weather App! Download it for free below:

http://bit.ly/2pENDhg

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.