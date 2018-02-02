Rifle, drugs found in students' cars at S Carolina school

A rifle and drugs were found in students' vehicles at a South Carolina school. (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Police found a rifle and drugs in the vehicles of two 17-year-olds at a South Carolina high school.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis tells news outlets that West Ashley High School officials on Thursday requested a K-9 sweep of the student parking lot, which yielded a gram of marijuana and a rifle in the car of a male student and prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car of a female student.

The boy is charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a weapon on school property. The girl is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

It's unclear what disciplinary action they might face at school.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.