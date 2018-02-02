Authorities in Georgia arrest man in 1996 killing

The GBI said in a news release that agents arrested a man on Thursday for a murder from 1996. (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia say they've arrested a man and charged him in a slaying that happened more than two decades ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that agents on Thursday arrested 49-year-old Octavious Alexander Rivera, who's charged with murder in the May 1996 death of Bridgett Felicia Parker in Fitzgerald.

Parker's body was found behind an empty mobile home. An investigation didn't produce any evidence or witnesses able to link anyone to her death.

GBI agents conducted a review of the case in May 2016 and resubmitted evidence for analysis. Advancements in forensic technology allowed them to develop new evidence. That evidence and recent interviews led to Rivera's arrest.

Rivera was in custody and it wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

