Authorities in Georgia arrest man in 1996 killing

Authorities in Georgia say they've arrested a man and charged him in a slaying that happened more than two decades ago.More >>
Authorities in Georgia say they've arrested a man and charged him in a slaying that happened more than two decades ago.More >>
Witnesses say a man helped his wife and their five children flee a burning home in suburban Atlanta but he died at the scene.More >>
Witnesses say a man helped his wife and their five children flee a burning home in suburban Atlanta but he died at the scene.More >>
Police found a rifle and drugs in the vehicles of two 17-year-olds at a South Carolina high school.More >>
Police found a rifle and drugs in the vehicles of two 17-year-olds at a South Carolina high school.More >>
South Carolina lottery officials say the money they give the state for school buses and college scholarships won't be affected this year by a Christmas Day glitch that left the lottery potentially owing $33 million to players.More >>
South Carolina lottery officials say the money they give the state for school buses and college scholarships won't be affected this year by a Christmas Day glitch that left the lottery potentially owing $33 million to players.More >>
County residents do have to pay an annual fee based on the value of their home, ranging from $75 to $573. The difference between the city and county fees, however, is county residents don't pay it if they cannot afford it.More >>
County residents do have to pay an annual fee based on the value of their home, ranging from $75 to $573. The difference between the city and county fees, however, is county residents don't pay it if they cannot afford it.More >>