SCCPSS board president not seeking second term

The board president of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says she is not seeking a second term.

Jolene Byrne made the announcement late Thursday in a very lengthy post on her Facebook page.

In the post, she highlighted some of the district's accomplishments, which she says include reducing the number of students being referred to juvenile justice and providing raises to teachers.

However, she also said the district still has a lot to accomplish. She says 27-percent of schools failed to make marginal improvements and blamed this on the school board.

Byrne says she believes not seeking a second term is in the community's best interest.

Read Byrne's full Facebook post below:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.