Missing Hilton Head Island teen now safe at home

A 19-year-old girl returned home safely after being missing on Hilton Head Island for more than week.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that Kaleigh Anne Tugwell was safe at home on Friday. She was originally reported missing from north Hilton Head Island by the office on Jan. 26.

In the initial press release, the office said she "left on foot in an unknown direction." It is unclear where she was or when she exactly returned home.

