Missing Hilton Head Island teen now safe at home

Chief Doug Meyer tendered his resignation and declared his intention to retire on Thursday afternoon. The resignation will be effective next Friday.More >>
South Carolina lottery officials say the money they give the state for school buses and college scholarships won't be affected this year by a Christmas Day glitch that left the lottery potentially owing $33 million to players.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that Kaleigh Anne Tugwell was safe at home on Friday.More >>
Authorities in Georgia say they've arrested a man and charged him in a slaying that happened more than two decades ago.More >>
The Critz Tybee Run Fest is Feb. 2-3 on Tybee Island.More >>
